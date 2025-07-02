Semi Radradra, a former NRL winger for the Parramatta Eels, has officially joined a new team that will keep him in the 15-man code.

Making the switch from rugby league to rugby union in 2017, the former Eels cult hero has agreed to join the Shizuoka Blue Revs, who compete in the Japan Rugby League One competition.

Last playing in the NRL in 2017, the four-time Fijian international scored 82 tries in 94 matches for the Eels over five seasons (2013-17) but left the competition during the prime of his career.

Nicknamed 'Semi Trailer' for his incredible speed and size, which made him hard to defend, he also represented the Australian Kangaroos in one match in 2016, as well as the World All Stars and Prime Minister's XIII.

"It's an honour to be joining the Blue Revs next season. Playing in the Japan League One has been a goal of mine, and I'm excited that I get to join a top club like Blue Revs," the former NRL winger said in a statement.

"I'm extremely motivated and will give my all to add to the team next season.

"I'm very much looking forward to my arrival in Japan and meeting my new teammates and coaches and getting stuck into pre-season training. See you all soon!"

An Olympic Gold Medallist for Fiji in Rugby Sevens, Radradra has played for Toulon, Bordeaux Begles, Bristol Bears and most recently Lyon in rugby union.

He has also made 21 appearances for Fiji, which included representing them in two Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023.

"The newest addition to Shizuoka Blue Revs is Semi Radradra from the Republic of Fiji," a social media post from the club read.

"Representing Fiji, he boasts 21 caps, including two Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023, and won a gold medal in the 7s at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“The 33-year-old also has experience being selected for the Australian national rugby league team (nicknamed the Kangaroos), showcasing his wealth of experience.”