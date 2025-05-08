Tony Williams, a former NSW Blues and Australia Kangaroos representative, has signed with a new club that will allow him to continue his rugby league journey.

Last playing in the NRL in 2018, Williams has decided to make a rugby league comeback and has signed with the Narellan Jets who compete in the Group 6 Macarthur competition, per The Daily Telegraph.

A one-time premiership winner, Williams spent 11 seasons in the NRL (2008-18) during which he managed 170 first-grade matches for the Parramatta Eels, Manly Sea Eagles, Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting his career in the outside backs before moving into the forward pack, he also made three appearances for the NSW Blues in the State of Origin arena and represented both Tonga (five matches) and Australia (three matches) on the international scene.

Unfortunately, his playing career came to a premature end after he was handed a 12-month suspension at the end of 2018 after being found guilty of failing a second drug test.

Twelve months later, he attempted to make a comeback with the Sea Eagles having signed with their NSW Cup feeder club - Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles - but would end up being released the following year without having played a match.