Jarrod Mullen, a former playmaker for the Newcastle Knights and NSW Blues, has signed with a new club that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2016, Mullen has signed with Port City Breakers RLFC for this season and will compete in the Group 3 competition, which runs on the north coast of New South Wales.

His arrival will see him link up in the halves with Mal Webster, who previously spent time in the South Sydney Rabbitohs system and was named in the Under-20s Team of the Year in 2009. He then guided the club to the Minor Premiership the following season.

Mullen's return to the field comes after he played 211 NRL matches for the Newcastle Knights between 2005 and 2016. This even included one match for the NSW Blues during the 2007 State of Origin series.

Unfortunately, his career was cut short after he received a four-year NRL ban for testing positive for steroids in 2017 and had a fall from grace, which saw him convicted for supplying cocaine.

"His experience and knowledge will assist our players coming through all grades," club President Geoff Kelly told News of the Area.

"We have a growing base of juniors coming through the ranks, along with our existing Breakers juniors playing first grade like Alfie Dungay, Nick Smith, Kieran Gainsford and Cody Fisher, and his knowledge will be invaluable."