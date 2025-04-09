Herman Ese'ese, a former NRL forward for five different teams, has agreed to a new long-term contract that will keep him overseas for the foreseeable future.

A New Zealand and Samoan international, as well as the nephew of rugby league icon Ali Lauiti'iti, Ese'ese (already signed until 2026) has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Hull FC until at least the end of 2029 with a club option for the following season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, he had stints with the Canterbury Bulldogs (2015), Brisbane Broncos (2016-17), Newcastle Knights (2018-20), Gold Coast Titans (2021-22) and The Dolphins (2023).

Across these nine seasons, he played 129 matches and scored eight tries before moving overseas.

“I'm so happy to be extending my time at this amazing club with such a rich history and the best fan base in the league," Ese'ese said.

“I'd like to thank the Faithful supporters for always showing love and support towards me ever since I arrived in Hull.

“I believe we are building towards something special here and I am really privileged to be a part of that.

“I'm buzzing that I get to don the famous Black & White jersey for more years to come and I will always give one hundred percent. Up the Airlie Birds.”

In his last season in the NRL with The Dolphins in 2023, the forward made 37 tackle busts, 627.1 post-contact metres and ran a total of 1719 metres this season, averaging 101 per game in 17 appearances under Wayne Bennett.

“Herman epitomises everything we're building at this club – hard work, professionalism, and a real team-first mentality," Hull FC coach John Cartwright added.

“He's not just been one of the best front-rowers in the competition this season – he's been a genuine leader within our group.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working with him in the years ahead.”