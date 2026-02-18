The Castleford Tigers have confirmed that recent signing Blake Taaffe will miss the entire 2026 Super League season due to a ruptured ACL.

It was his second appearance in Tigers colours, playing one Challenge Cup game, and then failing to make it through his Super League debut against the Wigan Warriors on the weekend without an injury.

Taaffe made his NRL debut for the South Sydney Rabbitohs before a short stint at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, where he then took his talents to England.

The former NRL livewire added much leadership and toughness to the Tigers outfit, showcased when he sustained a knee injury in the first half; however, courageously played the entire game before learning of the extent of the injury.

Tigers head coach Ryan Carr had this to say about the Australian import on his Super League debut.

“I'm absolutely devastated for Blake. He has been a pivotal force behind the culture we are trying to build here at the club," Ryan Carr said.

"To know he finished the game with a torn ACL is a testament to how tough he is and how much care he has for his teammates and his club.

"His team first personality is what we admire about him, and he will be continue to be an integral part of our team off the field. His teammates love playing with him; we're all shattered for him.

"All we can do is control what's next and make sure we get Blake back to his flying best for the start of next season”

Taaffe joined other NRL imports such as Mikaele Ravalawa, Tom Weaver, Semi Valemei, and Krystian Mapapalangi in Tigers colours for their 2026 campaign.