Joseph Paulo, a former NRL forward for the Cronulla Sharks, Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2018, Paulo is set to become the latest former NRL player to play in the Newcastle Rugby League competition after signing with Western Suburbs Rosellas - the current leaders.

The younger brother of former Parramatta Eels forward Junior Paulo, Joseph spent 11 seasons in the NRL between 2008 and 2018 in which he played 167 matches for the Panthers (2008-11), Eels (2011-15) and Cronulla Sharks (2016-18).

ADVERTISEMENT

He also represented Samoa on 12 occasions and the United States six different times, whilst earning honours with the NRL All Stars and NSW City.

"We were having a conversation with Joseph ... for probably over a year, to be honest," Wests coach Rick Stone told The Newcastle Herald.

"He was thinking about getting a game last year, but it didn't quite work out for us. ADVERTISEMENT