Former NRL bad boy Arana Taumata is back in the news, but this time, it is for helping save a young woman during a random attack in Queensland.

On Friday afternoon, Taumata ran to the rescue of a young woman in distress at the Mount Coot-Tha walking trail and quickly raced over to find out what happened.

“She was on the ground, just dazed. And I was like, ‘S***, are you alright?' I thought she slipped over,” Taumata said in a self-recorded video.

“She was saying, ‘No, someone pushed me, someone had me on the ground, someone had me on the ground.

“Now I'm in hunting mode. Where is this dog? Where is he?!”

Last playing in 2012, Taumata is a former NRL bad boy who was sacked from several clubs and found guilty of stealing a prescription pad from the Penrith Panthers club doctor.

Taumata, who played 14 NRL games for the Canterbury Bulldogs, North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers, stated that the perpetrator was nowhere to be seen in a follow-up interview with 7News.

“She said that the guy ran towards me, which I found quite weird, because I would have seen him. He would have ducked into the bush, I thought,” Taumata said.

“For me, it was just instinct. You're going to help someone if they're on the ground.”