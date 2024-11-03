After 11 seasons and 209 games in the NRL and Super League, utility Sione Mata'utia has confirmed his retirement from rugby league at the age of 28.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, Mata'utia moved overseas at the beginning of 2021 and featured in 84 Super League matches, including winning back-to-back Grand Finals and winning the World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers in 2023.

A three-time Australian Kangaroos representative, he played 124 matches for the Newcastle Knights between 2014 and 2020, where he scored 31 tries and played in various positions, such as in the backline and the second row.

"Today, I close an unforgettable chapter in my life, announcing my retirement from professional sports," he said in a post on Instagram.

"This journey has been nothing short of incredible, filled with challenges, triumphs, and the unwavering support of my family, teammates, coaches, and fans.

"To my family, thank you for standing by my side through every high and low, and for being my rock.

"To my mom and sisters, thank you for your endless love, guidance, and for teaching me the value of hard work, resilience, and compassion."

The younger brother of Peter Mata'utia, Chanel Mata'utia and Pat Mata'utia, Sione also represented Samoa on the international stage, captained the Australian Schoolboys team and represented the U20s NSW Blues.

"To my older brothers, who I idolized in the same sport and who set the bar high for me to chase and try to surpass, thank you for inspiring me and pushing me to be better every day," he added.

"To my wife, your love, sacrifice, and unwavering belief in me made this all possible I couldn't have done it without you.

"Thank you for every moment you stayed strong while I was away, for holding down our home and taking care of the kids on your own, even when it was hardest.

"For uprooting your life, moving away from your family and support system in Oz, I am forever grateful. Your patience, resilience, and the love you've given me through every high and low mean more than words can say.

"You are the true hero of this journey, and I am endlessly blessed to have you by my side

"The lessons learned, friendships made, and memories created will forever be a part of who I am. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and pushed me to be my best.

"While this chapter ends, I look forward to new opportunities and continuing to give back to the sport that has given me so much. Onward to the next adventure!"