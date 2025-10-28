Former under-19 State of Origin player Max Bradbury has departed the Cronulla Sharks after three years with the club.

The prop, who originally moved from the Newcastle Knights in a player swap which sent now Super League fullback Lachlan Miller the other way, has failed to play a first-grade game with the club, and wasn't re-signed when his deal expired at the end of 2025.

The 21-year-old will continue his career in rugby league, though, with the Tweed Heads Seagulls taking to social media to confirm his signing for the upcoming Queensland Cup campaign.

The prop has made 27 appearances at NSW Cup level, with 25 of those coming for the Newtown Jets after he made his debut at that level with the Newcastle Knights, aged 18 in 2022.

18 of his 25 Newtown appearances came in 2025, with the prop impressing, but not doing enough to catch the eye of any NRL clubs.

Instead, he will move to Tweed Heads and push for a way into first-grade from that system, with the prop an outside chance of featuring for the Gold Coast Titans.

The Seagulls (as well as the Ipswich Jets) are linked with the Titans, and provide players for pre-season training, pre-season challenge games, and potentially NRL spots throughout the season if injuries strike.

Bradbury makes the move to the Gold Coast-linked club at an intriguing time, with the club letting Reagan Campbell-Gillard leave to the English Super League immediately, and having the most spots of any NRL club - 23 - left available for 2027 as the November 1 free agency opening day approaches.

It could mean a strong season from Bradbury sees him head into that system for 2027 and beyond, when the prop will be 22 and continuing to chase his NRL dream.

Tweed Heads have also recently announced the signing of South Sydney five-gamer Ryan Gray.