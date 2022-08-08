The lawyer for former Canterbury Bulldogs rake Michael Lichaa has called for the game’s controversial no-fault stand-down policy to be scrapped after it was revealed that Lichaa was blocked from playing park football last year.

Lichaa has been engaged in an 18-month legal battle after he was charged with a number of serious offences in relation to a domestic matter that occurred at his Connells Park home in February 2020.

Though the battle ultimately forced him to retire from the game, the move wasn’t in vain as Lichaa was acquitted of domestic violence charges just last week after his former partner refused to attend court and testify.

Lichaa did plead guilty to one count of malicious damage.

The NRL instituted the no-fault stand-down policy back in 2019, sidelining any player facing serious criminal charges which carry a jail term of 11 years or more while maintaining their presumption of innocence.

The NSWRL adopted similar guidelines, and it was the state governing body that refused Lichaa’s application to return to the field.

Lichaa’s lawyer, Sam Saadat said he understood the intent of the stand-down policy but argued it needed an adjustment.

“I understand where the NSWRL and NRL are coming from, but if you look at the examples almost every player was acquitted,” Saadat said.

“If you look at the impact it’s had on their careers and mental health, I think the prejudice far outweighs the purpose.

“The game can administer itself how it wants – the Federal Court found that when Jack de Bellin challenged it, but they need to revisit it.

“Legally, everyone is entitled to the presumption of innocence. In this case, even if it’s worded as a no-fault policy, it’s prejudicial. In people’s minds it creates the impression they must be guilty. It’s fundamentally unfair.”