After hanging up his boots at the end of last season Ryan James will re-join the Brisbane Broncos as a club ambassador.

Announced on Friday, Ryan James will work as an ambassador and workshop facilitator within the Broncos First Nations program. This opportunity allows him to portray the importance of Beyond the Broncos.

The Beyond the Broncos program helps mentor, support and create pathways for students. Last weekend, he travelled to his home country of Bundjalong, New South Wales which included a visit to his old school.

Beginning his career at the Gold Coast Titans, James played 12 seasons in the NRL, including stints at the Raiders, Bulldogs and Broncos.

He has also represented the Indigenous All Stars seven times and Country Origin twice.

James spoke to the Broncos about the importance of being an ambassador and what he looks forward to doing in his role.

"It's important for me to give back to the Bundjalung region," James said.

"Not having that support while I was at school made me strive to always want to give back to the community."

"The kids have been extremely engaged and you can see they're really getting something from the program."

"I can't wait to see what happens in terms 2, 3, and 4 to see the outcomes at the end of the year."