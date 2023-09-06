Former Newcastle Knights outside back turned forward Sione Mata'utia has confirmed his future, extending his time with St Helens for another season.

Mata'utia last played in the NRL in 2020 after amassing 124 games and 124 points for the Knights across seven seasons and has since been playing in the Super League with St Helens for the past three seasons.

A former Australian Schoolboys captain, Mata'utia would go on to earn representative honours for both Samoa (one Test) and Australia (three Tests). Selected in the Australian Four Nations squad in 2014, he became the youngest-ever Test player when he made his debut against England at the age of 18 years and 129 days.

“It's good to finally get it done, I've got to thank the Club for allowing me the time to get through the process. There was a lot that had to go into it in terms of whether it was going to fit for my family to stay here again, knowing my partner would be away from her family as well," he told saintsrlfc.com.

"[The Club] allowed me a lot of time to let this play out a little bit longer, so I'm grateful for that opportunity and for the opportunity to keep doing what I love to do now.”

“The personnel has changed, but the culture and expectations stay the same. I think that is what's important, it's why the Saints have been who they are.

"You are expected to do certain things when you step into the building and put on this jersey, as long as they never change I don't think the culture would ever change. You always get the personnel change but once they come in, you know what's expected, they will let you know that is for sure

“I think every coach I've had has been different, it's always refreshing to get a change. [Wellens] He's added something different to what Woolfie (Kritsian Woolf) has.

"A bit more with the attack as well which is exciting, he's an ex-player so he knows what the culture is like, it's the biggest thing, he drives the culture and what the expectation is of how to be a Saints player.”

Speaking on Mata'utia re-signing with the club, St Helens head coach Paul Wellens credited the forward highly and is looking forward to coaching him for another season.

“It's a real positive to our Club that we can retain the services of a top-quality player like Cee (Sione)," he said.

“We've been patient with him as we know he and his partner have a young family, and here they are on the other side of the world, but we know he loves it here at Saints and has really enjoyed being in the UK.

“When the decision has been made to stay with us, we know it is a decision that has been made for the right reasons and so I'm thrilled that Cee will be staying with us for another year.

"He is an important and high-quality player that I know the rest of the squad loves playing alongside.

“On and off the field, Sione is a well-liked member of our squad, and he brings a lot to the environment. He has bought into everything we as a Club do to try and be successful, and we always want to work with high-quality players to achieve what we set out to do.”