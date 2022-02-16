Recent Raiders recruit Jamal Fogarty has explained how his shift in clubs during the off-season is set to bring about a change in roles.

While the former Titan will continue to play in the halves following his move to Canberra, the 28-year-old appears set to be afforded plenty of playmaking freedom.

As the general of Justin Holbrook's side that made a return to the September action last season, Fogarty was often found directing traffic between his forward pack and Gold Coast's backs.

However, in the words of the man himself, 2022 is likely to be littered with plays in which the Queenslander has used his wheels.

“Up in the 'Goldy' [Gold Coast] I played more [of a] direction role, obviously sitting behind the middles and steering them around,” Fogarty told The Big Sports Breakfast.

“Whereas down here [in Canberra] they have got a lot more [of an] older pack and a team that has played together for a long time now, so me coming down here, I really want to bring out my running game."

“Obviously at the Gold Coast it was a bit more direction stuff but I really want to jump behind the boys and be able to play my style of footy and be off the cuff and a lot of running.”

SEE ALSO: Five Burning Questions - Canberra Raiders

While Fogarty's 'need for speed' is sure to lead to plenty of exhilarating plays from the middle of the park, there remains a view that such skills are unnecessary given the Indigenous All Stars representative will be partnered with the electric Jack Wighton.

Despite conceding that he would still act as the first link in the Raiders' chain, the Beaudesert product stated that due to the seniority on Ricky Stuart's roster, his flare would eventually come to the fore.

Embed from Getty Images

“I guess that still is my role, when it is needed, I guess I have come down here to be that person but also be a little bit more selfish in my own game,” Fogarty added.

“Obviously we have senior players in the middle there that they know their roles really well and they can do their roles... without someone behind them all the time.

“I think it will be that balance of the boys are a little bit knackered at the moment, I need to get in there a tell them this is what is going on."

Still, the 41-gamer backed in the likes of Elliott, Whitehead and Harawira-Naera to steady the middle so he can roam at will.

RELATED: Raiders second-rower reportedly on Dolphins radar

“Hopefully they can take that responsibility and I am not there all the time so much I guess and I can float whether that is down a short side or linking up with 'Jacky' [Wighton] on the long side.

“[It's] a bit more roaming kind of role but obviously when the time is right getting behind those big boys and saying this is what we need to do.”

Embed from Getty Images

Fogarty signed off his revealing chat by claiming that an ability to hone his craft alongside a pair of Dally M medalists was the key to drawing him to the nation's capital last October.

“Obviously it is the opportunity to work with 'Sticky' [Ricky Stuart]... he was one of the best sevens in his time and brutal honesty really attracted me to the club,” Fogarty said.

“And to be able to partner with Jack Wighton as well was something that I was really looking forward to.”

Fogarty, Stuart, Wighton and the Raiders are set to face the Roosters and Sea Eagles across the course of the fortnight before starting their season proper against Cronulla on Friday, March 11.