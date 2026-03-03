Manly Sea Eagles halfback Jamal Fogarty is expecting a hostile ambush from his former teammates when the Canberra Raiders travel to Brookvale this Saturday.

Fogarty spent four years in the nation's capital before being tasked as the man to replace long-term half Daly Cherry-Evans at the Sea Eagles.

Although they are big shoes to fill, Fogarty plays a structured game and is capable of leading the Sea Eagles around the paddocks.

He is also expecting former coach Ricky Stuart to get his men to target him, something that former Raiders assistant coach Mick Crawley says 'Stick' loves to do.

"Jamal knows exactly what happens next. He knows Ricky Stuart. He knows that in those cramped, away sheds, the order will be given to ‘Pig him'", Crawley wrote on Fox Sports.

"Sticky loves nothing more than hunting down an ex-player and humiliating him, and Jamal has the red dot squarely on his chest.

"He'll need every bit of that muscular frame and cunning to survive the heat the ‘Green Machine' is about to bring."

With Fogarty expecting the Raiders to be on a warpath, he told Yahoo Sports that he is unfazed and will go about business as usual for the 80 minutes.

"Yeah, I am expecting them to come at me. I've been talking to a couple of mates that are still at the Raiders and they're already getting into me about making so many tackles," Fogarty said.

"They've got a set down there (at Canberra) designed to target one person and every player that leaves the club gets it, gets their name put on that set.

"That's not a shock and obviously it's a game plan that the club's had for a long time with Sticky there.

"He's an intense bloke and probably the most competitive person I've ever met. I had a great relationship with him and wouldn't be the player I am without him but I know he will be telling his players to do everything they can to put me off my game.

"I'm looking forward to it. I've just got to bite down on my mouth guard and do my best."

The fiery battle will take place at 7:30 pm this Saturday at 4 Pines Park.