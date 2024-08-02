Shane Flanagan has openly expressed interest in bringing Valentine Holmes to the Dragons as the club seeks to fill the impending vacancy left by Zac Lomax's departure to Parramatta.

With Holmes' manager now permitted to explore options with other clubs, the Dragons have emerged as front-runners in the bid to secure the versatile back.

Acknowledging Holmes' calibre, Flanagan remarked: “Without doubt he is a quality player. With Zac leaving the club there is a space there for us.”

On the cusp of making the top eight in 2024, and with ambitious plans for 2025, the Dragons will be looking to strengthen their backline as well as the goal-kicking void left by Lomax's departure.

Holmes, who has a storied history with Flanagan from their time at Cronulla, including a premiership win in 2016, is seen as a versatile addition who could play either fullback or left centre, with Flanagan keen to keep the Maroons veteran in his preferred centre position.

“He'd be playing left centre for us... fullback if we need him to. He's pretty versatile,” Flanagan stated.

“He's a super talent... He hasn't lost his talent. Some players run in and out of form, but he hasn't lost his talent,” Flanagan continued.

The potential arrival of Holmes adds pressure on current Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan, whose form has continued to run hot and cold.

After being dropped to NSW Cup, Sloan has been recalled to face the Storm in Melbourne.

“It was more forced. Mat Feagai got a HIA in the first 10 minutes of the game against Penrith, with 11-day stand down, it's a forced change. But it's an opportunity for Tyrell as well," stated coach Flanagan, splashing cold water across the return of the dynamic speedster.

“He's got some errors he has to work on, and work on them quickly.”

