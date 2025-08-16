St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has declared that he no longer "knows the rules" of rugby league after a controversial decision cost his team a chance to claim an inspired victory.

Falling to the New Zealand Warriors by four points, Flanagan took aim at the match officiating following a controversial obstruction no-call that saw Adam Pompey cross the line for the opponent's first try of the evening in the 63rd minute.

Although the four-pointer was given, the club appealed for a clear obstruction after Mararta Niukore impeded Dragons' five-eighth Lyhkan King-Togia in the lead-up to the try.

Not asked about the call in the post-match press conference, Flanagan took it upon himself to address the decision.

“I know you haven't asked the question, but I am going to give an answer,” Flanagan said.

“It was really tough for us that what was an obstruction last week is not an obstruction this week.

“I started playing footy when I was four years old and I don't know the rules anymore. I deadset do not know the rules.

“So it is tough, but we are a tough club and this is a really connected unit and we will fight really hard for the next three weeks.”

Carnage for the Dragons last night with 3 players leaving the field after suffering concussions - Jack De Belin, Hamish Stewart & Hame Sele. All deemed to have shown Category 1 signs (clear & obvious) - will enter concussion protocols with associated 11 day stand down period,… pic.twitter.com/v2mnbWqXIR — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 15, 2025

Not only did the controversial no-call cost the Dragons the match, but it would have been one of their most inspired victories of the modern era after they finished the match with 15 men after the trio of Hamish Stewart, Hame Sele and Jack de Belin also suffered concussions.

The three players will now miss the club's next match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Thursday due to the club's mandatory 11-day stand-down concussion protocols.

"I feel a lot of pride. I'm proud of the group. Their effort, their attitude, their commitment," the Dragons coach added.

"I can't talk highly enough of the group and how hard they tried. They are fighting for each other ... I'm really proud.

"It was one of the better performances I have seen for a long period of time."