Across the years, renowned figures of Rugby League have graced the sport with their stunning ability to be flexible to any condition.
A small handful of these players have even gone to the lengths of crossing codes to prove just how far their talents can spread.
Whether it be Rugby Union, Rugby 7s or the AFL, league football has seen some stars of the game strut their stuff in other codes.
We look at five of the most prolific code hoppers to have featured in Rugby League.
1. Jason Robinson
One of England's greatest dual-code internationals has to be on this list.
While Robinson never played in the NRL, he notched up over 300 games for Wigan in the Super League while also earning representative honours with England and Great Britain.
In 2000, Robinson was able to transfer his electric pace and agility to Rugby Union where he starred in the English national side from 2001-2007 and was a part of England's 2003 Rugby World Cup-winning side.
Robinson earned further honours and was part of the 2001 and 2005 British and Irish Lions squads that toured Australia and New Zealand. Robinson's deadly speed was a factor in becoming one of rugby's all-time finishers, additionally seeing the five-foot-eight winger rank as the sixth-highest all-time England try scorer with 28 tries over 51 appearances.