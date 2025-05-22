The NRL's window of carnage has arrived, with the State of Origin period set to kick-off this weekend.

Limited player options on top of an already high number of injuries create opportunities for fringe first graders and beyond, and often, throw up results you simply weren't expecting.

That makes predicting try-scorers an absolute lottery, but we are still going to have a crack at it here on Zero Tackle after managing to land four out of five last week, including our pick for Matt Burton to cross against the Sydney Roosters.

ADVERTISEMENT

With only five games, we will pick one try-scorer per game, and then add a value play of the week as per usual.

Here is the list for Round 12.

Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

Bostock has had something of a quiet start to the season on the try-scoring front despite his gifts of pace and height.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, he only has three in nine games.

It's not through a lack of trying though with 143 metres per game, but Kristian Woolf will start weighing up his options if he can't correct the form line soon enough, and against the baby Bulldogs, this is a chance to do just that.

Jason Saab (Manly Sea Eagles)

Saab is one of the NRL's most prolific try-scorers, and he runs into a Parramatta side missing Zac Lomax and Mitchell Moses this weekend.

The towering outside back has often been at his best when Tom Trbojevic is, and there are signs the injury prone fullback is getting somewhere near that level.

Parramatta, who could well be powerless to stop a heavy loss, simply don't have the aerial ability to go with Saab in this game, and it'd be a surprise if he doesn't find his way over.

Fletcher Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

The Newcastle Knights attack has been something of a basket case throughout the course of this season, and while we will stop short of suggesting they will turn it around against the Panthers, they are coming up against a side who have struggled at full strength, let alone without seven of their best.

If they can't find a way to break the shackles in this game, then the questions around the future of Adam O'Brien are surely going to reach fever pitch.

Fletcher Hunt was solid on debut and looked busy. He will have his work cut out for him, but he looks a good bet to cross for a try in this one.

KL Iro (Cronulla Sharks)

Iro is a try-scoring weapon, and has been on another level this year, adding eight four-pointers in his seven games to date. In fact, he has scored at least one try in every game he has played to date.

Part of that is his ball running, and part of that is his tendency to not look for a pass first.

Regardless, he is heavily involved in Cronulla's attack, and will be heavily favoured to cross against the understrength Roosters.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

Prior to this season, Nicoll-Klokstad had 43 tries in 113 NRL games. That's better than one for every three games he has played.

He has now gone nine games without a try this year, despite 35 tackle busts, a couple of assists and 190 metres per game.

The star fullback has scored seven and six tries in each of the last two seasons, and should threaten against the Raiders here who, despite their strong form, have a tendency to switch off in the middle third through the middle of the game.

That creates the perfect storm for a ball runner like Nicoll-Klokstad.

Value play of the week - Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)