Former Origin middle Corey Horsburgh sent shockwaves through the NRL landscape by requesting a release from the Raiders this past week.
The 26 year-old firebrand has endured a horror season which has included injury, NSW Cup duties and a long suspension for a moment of madness.
That said, this is still a very capable footballer and one who should draw plenty of interest from across the competition.
With that said, below are five potential landing spots for Corey Horsburgh:
The Dragons are shaping as the most likely destination for the wantaway Canberra prop turn lock.
Shane Flanagan has overseen a massive rebuild and is years ahead of schedule. That said, a lot of the remaining issues for those in the Red V comes in their lack of punch in the middle.
Corey Horsburgh, at full flight, would instantly improve the Dragons engine room.
Shane Flanagan is a coach who leans heavily on discipline and accountability. That probably sounds ironic considering his past, but no one has taken more accountability than Flanagan himself.
Horsburgh needs a coach like Flanagan.
Truthfully it looks like Ricky Stuart doesn't have the patience for Horsburgh. I don't blame him for a second. He has a side that should be capable of contention. He doesn't need the distraction.
Meanwhile, Flanagan is looking to add the final pieces to the puzzle of a side returning to Finals football.
Horsburgh shapes as key to that.
Again, it'll take a fully fit, focused and firing Horsburgh. I genuinely believe Flanagan is the man to bring that out of Big Red.