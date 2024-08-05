The Dragons are shaping as the most likely destination for the wantaway Canberra prop turn lock.

Shane Flanagan has overseen a massive rebuild and is years ahead of schedule. That said, a lot of the remaining issues for those in the Red V comes in their lack of punch in the middle.

Corey Horsburgh, at full flight, would instantly improve the Dragons engine room.

Shane Flanagan is a coach who leans heavily on discipline and accountability. That probably sounds ironic considering his past, but no one has taken more accountability than Flanagan himself.

Horsburgh needs a coach like Flanagan.

Truthfully it looks like Ricky Stuart doesn't have the patience for Horsburgh. I don't blame him for a second. He has a side that should be capable of contention. He doesn't need the distraction.

Meanwhile, Flanagan is looking to add the final pieces to the puzzle of a side returning to Finals football.

Horsburgh shapes as key to that.

Again, it'll take a fully fit, focused and firing Horsburgh. I genuinely believe Flanagan is the man to bring that out of Big Red.