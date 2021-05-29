Two Warriors, a Cowboy and a Tiger all face suspensions following Friday night’s NRL matches.

Warrior Reece Walsh and Cowboy Mitchell Dunn were charged over incidents in the same tackle, Dunn with a grade one dangerous contact charge on Walsh and Walsh with a grade one striking charge on Dunn.

Both will receive one match bans with an early guilty plea or risk two-match bans if they plead not guilty.

Fellow Warrior Adam Pompey risks the same fate for a crusher tackle on Heilum Luki, which was deemed a grade one charge.

Tiger Luciano Leilua faces the same fate for a shoulder charge on Dragons forward Blake Lawrie in the 77th minute in the Tigers’ 34-18 win.

The suspension will come as a blow for the Tigers as they take on the top of the ladder Panthers next Friday.

Melbourne forward Felise Kaufusi will challenge his one-game ban for tripping in a bid to play State of Origin.

Kaufusi will only be free to play for Queensland if he can prove his innocence at the panel, as two previous offences in the last two years mean he will miss one game even with an early guilty plea.