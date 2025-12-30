Parramatta's first season under Jason Ryles was never going to be smooth. It was a reset, not a sugar hit. New systems, new standards, and a club that finally looked willing to wear short term pain if it meant building something that lasts.
The early part of 2025 was rough. Results weren't there, combinations were unsettled, and the squad often looked caught between old habits and new expectations. Ryles made it clear he was looking forward, and he made tough calls on players who were not part of the long term picture, even if they could have helped win games in the short term.
The Dylan Brown situation became the lightning rod. Brown's talent never disappeared. He later played outstanding football for New Zealand, and at times looked like one of the most dangerous five eighths in the world. But once he chose Newcastle on a 10 year deal, Parramatta moved on quickly. Ryles prioritised giving time to younger halves and depth options, and he started blooding players like Joash Papali and giving Dean Hawkins extended opportunities.
There was also significant movement around the roster. Reagan Campbell Gillard departed, Bryce Cartwright moved on, and Sean Lane retired. Mid season, Parramatta added Dylan Walker from the Warriors, and he quickly became a useful bench option as a ball playing forward who could settle games. At dummy half, young hooker Ryley Smith became a week to week NRL player, and Talon De Silva arrived mid season to strengthen the depth and competition in that role.
The Jonah Pezet signing for 2026 drew debate. Some questioned how a one year deal for a player already committed elsewhere aligned with the youth first approach. Yet on pure football logic, it also made sense. Pezet gets a full season learning next to Mitchell Moses, and Parramatta add a high calibre organiser to stabilise their spine, especially considering Moses' injury interruptions.
When Moses returned in 2025, Parramatta looked like a different side. Their best footy came with shape, kicking control, and confidence in the moments that matter. They finished 11th, winning 10 and losing 14, and for a first year under a new coach and new direction, it gave the club something to build on.
If Parramatta want the rebuild to turn into a finals push in 2026, these five players must take a clear step.
1. Jonah Pezet
Why his role is important
Jonah Pezet arrives at Parramatta in a rare contract situation that has become one of the more fascinating subplots of this off season. His deal at Melbourne contained a player option that allowed him to become a free agent once Jerome Hughes was re-signed. That window opened, and Pezet secured his long-term future with the Brisbane Broncos from 2027 onward.
The question became what happens in 2026.
Braith Anasta, who has long had an involvement in Pezet's management and narrative, publicly spoke about the idea that Pezet could afford to wait. Then came the semi-final where Pezet stepped in for Hughes against the Bulldogs and played with the calmness and authority of a genuine NRL seven.
That performance forced a rethink. Melbourne had already seen his apprenticeship. The NRL had now seen it too. Parramatta moved quickly to secure him for 2026, giving him a season of first grade to prepare for the pressure cooker of becoming Brisbane's long-term halfback.
For the Eels, Pezet is not coming as a token signing. He is coming into a spine that has been too reliant on Moses' availability. He will be a crucial organiser, and depending on injuries and combinations, he may be required to steer games rather than simply support them.
What must improve
Pezet has the profile of a game managing halfback. He defends well, he kicks well, and he plays with a clear sense of tempo. The improvement required is not talent based, it is pressure based. Parramatta are not Melbourne. The Storm can absorb errors. Developing teams get punished for them.
If Parramatta start slowly, Pezet will be under immediate heat. If Moses misses time, Pezet may find himself carrying responsibility earlier than expected. That is where he must improve. He must become a week in, week out NRL halfback, not a talented young player who looks good when the platform is stable.
He will need to own games through his communication, his control, and his ability to execute when the match tightens. He will also need to handle the unique mental load of knowing his long-term contract is elsewhere, while still being required to lead a proud club that expects results now.
Why his improvement matters
This is a defining year for Pezet. If he dominates it, he arrives at Brisbane seasoned and ready. If he struggles, he risks taking doubt into the biggest job in the NRL, the Broncos number seven.
For Parramatta, if Pezet delivers, the Eels can push toward the eight even during Moses injury periods. If he does not, the season becomes another development year instead of a genuine climb.
That’s a very readable and thought-provoking article, Michael.
Pezet is a concern for me. If he is playing at 6 next to Moses, yet expected to move to 7 when Moses is unavailable, how is he supposed to develop his skills as a 7 ? If he is normally playing at 6 he will grow more and more accustomed to playing in that role, and less and less accustomed to running the team round the park.
I don’t disagree that Pezet is important for Parramatta, but I am concerned that he will not be able to become a Moses-replacement with limited time at 7. Maybe he would be better developed by regularly at 7 in the reggies rather than 6 in first-grade.