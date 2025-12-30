Parramatta's first season under Jason Ryles was never going to be smooth. It was a reset, not a sugar hit. New systems, new standards, and a club that finally looked willing to wear short term pain if it meant building something that lasts.

The early part of 2025 was rough. Results weren't there, combinations were unsettled, and the squad often looked caught between old habits and new expectations. Ryles made it clear he was looking forward, and he made tough calls on players who were not part of the long term picture, even if they could have helped win games in the short term.

The Dylan Brown situation became the lightning rod. Brown's talent never disappeared. He later played outstanding football for New Zealand, and at times looked like one of the most dangerous five eighths in the world. But once he chose Newcastle on a 10 year deal, Parramatta moved on quickly. Ryles prioritised giving time to younger halves and depth options, and he started blooding players like Joash Papali and giving Dean Hawkins extended opportunities.

There was also significant movement around the roster. Reagan Campbell Gillard departed, Bryce Cartwright moved on, and Sean Lane retired. Mid season, Parramatta added Dylan Walker from the Warriors, and he quickly became a useful bench option as a ball playing forward who could settle games. At dummy half, young hooker Ryley Smith became a week to week NRL player, and Talon De Silva arrived mid season to strengthen the depth and competition in that role.

The Jonah Pezet signing for 2026 drew debate. Some questioned how a one year deal for a player already committed elsewhere aligned with the youth first approach. Yet on pure football logic, it also made sense. Pezet gets a full season learning next to Mitchell Moses, and Parramatta add a high calibre organiser to stabilise their spine, especially considering Moses' injury interruptions.

When Moses returned in 2025, Parramatta looked like a different side. Their best footy came with shape, kicking control, and confidence in the moments that matter. They finished 11th, winning 10 and losing 14, and for a first year under a new coach and new direction, it gave the club something to build on.

If Parramatta want the rebuild to turn into a finals push in 2026, these five players must take a clear step.