The New Zealand Warriors are a club with plenty of contract questions to answer on the run to the 2025 season getting underway.

The 2023 preliminary finalists who surprised the NRL have found themselves in a position with 13 spots to fill, but they won't know which way they are realistically getting until they get answers over a number of stars futures.

Will Shaun Johnson and Tohu Harris retire is the biggest question facing the Warriors, but then the lesser questions of salary cap to upgrade and extend the likes of Jackson Ford and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, as well as whether they can retain Luke Metcalf, who is sure to be chased by a number of Australian clubs.

That will all pave the way for the Warriors to understand their state of play, something they aren't going to know on November 1, which could make recruitment quite tough for the Auckland-based outfit, not to mention the usual issue around their location.

Current squad for 2025

Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale, Mitch Barnett, Wayde Egan, Addin Fonua-Blake, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Edward Kosi, Ali Leiataua, Te Maire Martin, Marcelo Montoya, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore, Adam Pompey, Demitric Sifakula, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Ronald Volkman, Dylan Walker

Current best 17 for 2025

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Edward Kosi

3. Adam Pompey

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Te Maire Martin

7. Chanel Harris-Tavita

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitch Barnett

11. Marata Niukore

12. Demitric Sifakula

13. Dylan Walker

14. Ali Leiataua

15. Tom Ale

16. Bunty Afoa

17. Ronald Volkman

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Rocco Berry, Jackson Ford, Tohu Harris, Shaun Johnson, Valingi Kepu, Freddy Lussick, Luke Metcalf, Jazz Tevaga, Taine Tuaupiki, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

