The Melbourne Storm had their pants pulled down during the 2023 finals series, and without a great deal of talent on the way in for 2024, it could be November 1 which paves the way for the club to add the pieces they need.

Salary cap, as with any club hosting a massive big four like the Storm do, is going to be an issue.

But if there is any club that have a track record of being able to sign players without prior success and turn them into stars playing well above their value, then it is the Storm.

Their own recruitment, as it seemed to be last year, and has been again over the last 12 months, has seemingly been impacted though by the lingering doubt which hangs over Craig Bellamy, who is on a year to year deal to remain coach of the successful Victorian-based outfit.

But what can the Storm realistically hope to achieve, and what do they desperately need when the clock strikes November 1?

In this series, Zero Tackle are running the rule over every club and their top five targets for November 1

Current squad for 2025

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Xavier Coates, Sua Fa'alogo, Bronson Garlick, Harry Grant, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Tui Kamikamica, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King, Trent Loiero, Alec MacDonald, Cameron Munster, Justin Olam, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jonah Pezet, Lazarus Vaalepu, Will Warbrick, Christian Welch, Tyran Wishart

Current best 17 for 2025

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

2. Xavier Coates

3. Justin Olam

4. Jack Howarth

5. Will Warbrick

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

9. Harry Grant

10. Tui Kamikamica

11. Eliesa Katoa

12. Trent Loiero

13. Josh King

14. Bronson Garlick

15. Tyran Wishart

16. Alec MacDonald

17. Christian Welch

Players not in 17: Jonah Pezet, Sua Fa'alogo

Players off-contract at end of 2024

Tom Eisenhuth, Nick Meaney, Aaron Pene, Marion Seve, Reimis Smith

Here are five players available to negotiate on November 1 from outside of the club the Storm could target for 2025 and beyond.

EVERY PLAYER OFF-CONTRACT AT THE END OF 2024