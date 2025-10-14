The Canberra Raiders have had an incredible 2025 season, taking out the minor premiership, but attention will now quickly turn towards keeping themselves at the top of the pile in the years to come.
Ricky Stuart's side has a nice balance of experience and youth on the way through, but that is still set to shuffle, with some of that experience heading towards the end of their careers.
There are also questions about some of the still off-contract players in the Nation's capital and where they stand on the salary cap.
When it comes to attracting talent, there is also the age-old problem that haunts the Raiders.
How do you convince people to live in Canberra?
Success breeds a desire to do just that though, and so things could be about to turn a corner on the recruitment front for the Green Machine.
Current Canberra Raiders 2027 squad
Jayden Brailey, Sione Finau, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Myles Martin, Noah Martin, Matty Nicholson, Owen Pattie, Vena Patuki-Case, Ethan Sanders, Simi Sasagi, Xavier Savage, Tom Starling, Ethan Strange, Savelio Tamale, Joseph Tapine, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young
Off-contract at the end of 2026
Michael Asomua, Jake Clydsdale, Adam Cook, Ata Mariota, Josh Papalii, Joe Roddy, Morgan Smithies, Manaia Waitere
Current best 17 for 2027
1. Kaeo Weekes
2. Xavier Savage
3. Sebastian Kris
4. Savelio Tamale
5. Sione Finau
6. Ethan Strange
7. Ethan Sanders
8. Corey Horsburgh
9. Tom Starling
10. Joseph Tapine
11. Zac Hosking
12. Hudson Young
13. Matty Nicholson
Interchange
14. Owen Pattie
15. Myles Martin
16. Simi Sasagi
17. Noah Martin
Not in 17: Jayden Brailey, Vena Patuki-Case
The Raiders are looking relatively well set heading towards the free agency window opening on November 1, but there is still plenty they will be looking to do.
Chief among them may well be in the halves.
Ricky Stuart was on record earlier this year following confirmation that Jamal Fogarty would be departing, suggesting he wanted to bring in an experienced halfback.
That hasn't happened, but could still be on the radar for 2027.
Elsewhere, there could be real concerns about having the salary cap to have Matthew Timoko sign on for another year - he currently has a mutual option for 2027.
That would leave the Raiders likely looking for another in the backs, as moving gun winger Savelio Tamale into the centres is not likely to be their first choice.
The middle third will also need reinforcements, with Josh Papalii likely to retire and Trey Mooney not yet replaced for 2026, while a backup fullback for Kaeo Weekes could be on the table with Chevy Stewart unlikely to hang around.
1. Option 1: Daniel Saifiti (The Dolphins)
The Raiders need experience to replace Josh Papalii.
The veteran prop, when he hangs up the boots at the end of 2026, is almost certain to stay involved with the club in some capacity, but the Green Machine are still going to miss him enormously on field.
That much is clear, not only judging by his performances this year, but also the way Queensland lifted when he was added as a shock selection for the series decider in Sydney this year.
For that reason, they need a prop with representative experience, and someone who can help Tapine and Horsburgh to lead from the front.
Saifiti may not have been up to his best in the last couple of years, but another change of scenery could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the prop who left Newcastle ahead of this year to join the Dolphins.
Add that to the fact his recent form means he won't break the bank, and this one makes a lot of sense for Ricky Stuart and his recruitment staff.