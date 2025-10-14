The Canberra Raiders have had an incredible 2025 season, taking out the minor premiership, but attention will now quickly turn towards keeping themselves at the top of the pile in the years to come.

Ricky Stuart's side has a nice balance of experience and youth on the way through, but that is still set to shuffle, with some of that experience heading towards the end of their careers.

There are also questions about some of the still off-contract players in the Nation's capital and where they stand on the salary cap.

When it comes to attracting talent, there is also the age-old problem that haunts the Raiders.

How do you convince people to live in Canberra?

Success breeds a desire to do just that though, and so things could be about to turn a corner on the recruitment front for the Green Machine.

Current Canberra Raiders 2027 squad

Jayden Brailey, Sione Finau, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Myles Martin, Noah Martin, Matty Nicholson, Owen Pattie, Vena Patuki-Case, Ethan Sanders, Simi Sasagi, Xavier Savage, Tom Starling, Ethan Strange, Savelio Tamale, Joseph Tapine, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young

Off-contract at the end of 2026

Michael Asomua, Jake Clydsdale, Adam Cook, Ata Mariota, Josh Papalii, Joe Roddy, Morgan Smithies, Manaia Waitere

Current best 17 for 2027

1. Kaeo Weekes

2. Xavier Savage

3. Sebastian Kris

4. Savelio Tamale

5. Sione Finau

6. Ethan Strange

7. Ethan Sanders

8. Corey Horsburgh

9. Tom Starling

10. Joseph Tapine

11. Zac Hosking

12. Hudson Young

13. Matty Nicholson

Interchange

14. Owen Pattie

15. Myles Martin

16. Simi Sasagi

17. Noah Martin

Not in 17: Jayden Brailey, Vena Patuki-Case

The Raiders are looking relatively well set heading towards the free agency window opening on November 1, but there is still plenty they will be looking to do.

Chief among them may well be in the halves.

Ricky Stuart was on record earlier this year following confirmation that Jamal Fogarty would be departing, suggesting he wanted to bring in an experienced halfback.

That hasn't happened, but could still be on the radar for 2027.

Elsewhere, there could be real concerns about having the salary cap to have Matthew Timoko sign on for another year - he currently has a mutual option for 2027.

That would leave the Raiders likely looking for another in the backs, as moving gun winger Savelio Tamale into the centres is not likely to be their first choice.

The middle third will also need reinforcements, with Josh Papalii likely to retire and Trey Mooney not yet replaced for 2026, while a backup fullback for Kaeo Weekes could be on the table with Chevy Stewart unlikely to hang around.