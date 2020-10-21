The Queensland Maroons have added five players to their squad for this year’s State of Origin series.

Rabbitohs trio Jaydn Su’A, Corey Allan and Dane Gagai and Raiders pair Dunamis Lui and Josh Papalii join the squad, taking the total list to 21 players.

Of those 21 players, 14 are yet to make their Origin debut in a new-look Maroons outfit.

More players will be added as their teams are eliminated from the post-season, with Queensland selectors to confirm a squad of 27 players after the NRL grand final on October 25.

The 2020 State of Origin series will kick off at Adelaide Oval on November 4.

Game two will be held at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on November 11, with game three to take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium the following week.

Maroons Origin squad for 2020

Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans)

AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans)

Edrick Lee (Newcastle Knights)

Hymel Hunt (Newcastle Knights)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Coen Hess (North Queensland Cowboys)

Xavier Coates (Brisbane Broncos)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Josh Kerr (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Harry Grant (Wests Tigers / Melbourne Storm)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jake Friend (Sydney Roosters)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Jaydn Su’A (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Corey Allan (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Dunamis Lui (Canberra Raiders)

Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)