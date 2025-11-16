The pressure is well and truly on Anthony Seibold heading into 2026.
After making the finals in 2024, the Sea Eagles went backwards last season and looked like a side short on direction. The ongoing speculation around Daly Cherry-Evans' future and reports of tension with Seibold's coaching methods created a year of noise and inconsistency.
Now, with Cherry-Evans officially gone to the Sydney Roosters and former prop Jason King appointed CEO, the Sea Eagles enter a new era. There is still plenty of talent in the side, but the team's best players need to start delivering again. Tom Trbojevic's fitness and confidence remain central to Manly's hopes, yet even at his best he can't do it alone. Several senior players must step up if the Sea Eagles are to return to finals contention in 2026.
These are the five players most crucial to that turnaround.
1. Jake Trbojevic
Jake Trbojevic has been the heart and soul of Manly for more than a decade. His passion, defensive work ethic and loyalty are unmatched, but his overall impact has dropped in recent seasons. His tackle efficiency, once among the best in the competition at around 97 percent, has fallen below 93. He's still one of the hardest workers in the game but isn't bending the line or offloading like he used to.
Why his role is important:
Jake sets the tone in Manly's middle third. His leadership drives the defensive line, and his voice is one that teammates follow. When he lifts his intensity, the rest of the pack follows suit.
What needs to improve:
The Sea Eagles need Jake to rediscover his spark with the ball. Bringing back his offloads, running with more intent and increasing his tempo around the ruck will help re-establish Manly's middle dominance. At $1.1 million per year, the team needs output to match his influence. If Jake can rediscover that blend of skill and grunt, the Sea Eagles' forward pack will find a new level of energy.
I suspect Brooks was under the shadow of DCE, and I suspect he may blossom this year.