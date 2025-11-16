The pressure is well and truly on Anthony Seibold heading into 2026.

After making the finals in 2024, the Sea Eagles went backwards last season and looked like a side short on direction. The ongoing speculation around Daly Cherry-Evans' future and reports of tension with Seibold's coaching methods created a year of noise and inconsistency.

Now, with Cherry-Evans officially gone to the Sydney Roosters and former prop Jason King appointed CEO, the Sea Eagles enter a new era. There is still plenty of talent in the side, but the team's best players need to start delivering again. Tom Trbojevic's fitness and confidence remain central to Manly's hopes, yet even at his best he can't do it alone. Several senior players must step up if the Sea Eagles are to return to finals contention in 2026.

These are the five players most crucial to that turnaround.