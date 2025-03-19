Wests Tigers youngster Tallyn Da Silva reportedly has as many as four rival clubs chasing his services.

Da Silva is off-contract at the end of 2026, and can't technically negotiate with rival clubs until November 1, but the Tigers will need to secure his signature before then if an enormous part of the joint-venture's future is to be retained.

News Corp are reporting four clubs - unnamed - are already keeping tabs over his contract situation at Concord.

And it's hardly a surprise. Da Silva is currently stuck behind former State of Origin star Apisai Koroisau who is off-contract at the end of 2026 as well.

One of the club's co-captains though, if he decides he wants to play on into 2027, the Tigers would find it exceedingly difficult to let him leave the club.

That would then leave Da Silva potentially continuing to either come off the bench, or be overlooked altogether.

If he can land a starting spot elsewhere, then it would be intriguing to see a man earmarked as the future of the club make a call over his future.

It's understood the Tigers are yet to make a formal offer for Da Silva to remain at the club beyond the end of 2026 in a development that will certainly make fans of the joint-venture nervous.

Even without the deal on the table, it's understood Da Silva is a key retention priority for Benji Marshall and his recruitment staff, and that's not a surprise either.

Da Silva is joined on the off-contract list at the end of 2026 by the likes of Blayke Brailey, Damien Cook (who could retire), Lachlan Croker, Harry Grant, Jacob Liddle, Reed Mahoney and Sam Verrills in what could be one of the biggest shake-ups of the number nine market in recent times.

Despite those names coming off-contract, there simply aren't enough quality dummy halves to go around in the NRL, hence the lack of surprise at clubs already circling Da Silva.

The Tigers are believed to have salary cap to burn, but that will be quickly chewed up if both Da Silva and Lachlan Galvin, who is also a potential to exit the club, both agree to long-term contract upgrades.

Galvin, like Da Silva, is believed to have not yet been offered a new contract to remain at Concord.