The Canberra Raiders stunned many in 2025.\n\nWritten off by most before a ball was kicked, they responded by claiming their first minor premiership in 35 years. \n\nThey made a statement on opening night in Las Vegas, flogging the New Zealand Warriors. They beat every team in the top eight except the Canterbury Bulldogs, a match they led 20–0 at halftime before letting it slip away. \n\nTheir first final against the Brisbane Broncos was one of the games of the season. Leading 28–12 with roughly 17 minutes remaining, they were ambushed by a Reece Walsh led comeback after his return from the sin bin. \n\nThe Raiders thought they had the match won on three separate occasions only for tries to be disallowed. A penalty after the siren tied the match and sent it into golden point, where Brisbane prevailed. \n\nSix days later they fell to the Cronulla Sharks and went out in straight sets. Ricky Stuart was named Coach of the Year, but for the Raiders to take the next step, several players must rise again in 2026.\n\nOwen Pattie\nOwen Pattie is one of the brightest young hookers in the NRL. He burst onto the scene in 2025 with impressive energy, vision out of dummy half, and strong defensive technique. \n\nHis enthusiasm and skill level have Raiders fans genuinely excited, with some even touting him as the player most likely to challenge Harry Grant in years to come. \n\nCanberra have depth at hooker with Tom Starling and Jayden Brailey on the roster, but Pattie is widely viewed as the future. His ability to push for starting minutes could be a key factor in whether the Raiders remain a top-four force.\n\nWhy his role is so important\nA fast, clean service out of dummy half will set the platform for a young spine.\nHis energy and defensive work can swing the tempo in key moments.\nWith two experienced hookers around him, his rise could give Canberra the best hooking rotation in the competition.\n\nKey areas of focus for 2026\nMaintaining consistency across 80 minutes in high intensity games.\nImproving his composure in big moments after some finals series learning experiences.\nAdding more deception and tempo control to his attacking game.\nContinuing to build his defensive base to handle bigger forward packs.\n\nIf Pattie takes the next step, the Raiders will have an X factor in the middle of the park that can trouble any team in the NRL.\n\nMatty Nicholson\nMatty Nicholson arrived from England in 2025 and quickly impressed. He scored 5 tries in 11 appearances before injury halted his strong start. With his footwork, try scoring ability and tenacious defence, he's been identified as a key piece in the Raiders' long term plans on the right edge. \n\nNicholson's combination with Ethan Sanders and Matthew Timoko will be one of the most scrutinised aspects of Canberra's 2026 campaign. Opposition teams targeted the Raiders' right edge in the finals, and the trio's defensive cohesion will be critical to avoid a repeat.\n\nWhy his role is so important\nHis running lines and support play make him a dangerous attacking option.\nA more stable and reliable right edge will close one of the few cracks in the Raiders' armour.\nHis second year in the NRL will be a test of whether he can handle more attention and pressure.\n\nKey areas of focus for 2026\nImproving defensive reads and communication with the edge unit.\nBuilding durability to play a full season without major interruptions.\nEnhancing his consistency week to week on both sides of the ball.\nDeveloping leadership on his edge to support the young half next to him.\n\nIf Nicholson steps up defensively and maintains his attacking edge, the Raiders' right edge could transform from a vulnerability into a strength.\n\nMatthew Timoko\nMatthew Timoko is a class player, a New Zealand national rugby league team international with power, speed and the ability to break a game open. \n\nHe averaged around 149 running metres per game in 2025, with high tackle break and line break numbers, and remains one of the most potent centres in the competition. But his defensive output took a dip. \n\nHe finished the season with a tackle efficiency of just 84 percent, the lowest of his career. In the finals, the Raiders' right edge was targeted and cracked badly against both the Broncos and Sharks.\n\nWhy his role is so important\nHe is the strike weapon on the right side of the field.\nA defensive improvement from Timoko would immediately strengthen the Raiders' ability to close out big games.\nIf the Raiders' right edge tightens up, their overall defensive line becomes far more resilient.\n\nKey areas of focus for 2026\nImproving tackle technique and timing to cut down missed tackles.\nSharpening defensive communication with Sanders and Nicholson.\nMaintaining his strong running game and tackle breaking ability.\nBringing greater consistency to his big game performances.\n\nIf Timoko maintains his attacking punch but locks down his defensive responsibilities, the Raiders will remove one of their biggest finals weaknesses.\n\nCorey Horsburgh\nCorey Horsburgh, Big Red, is pure passion in a jersey. In 2024 he spent most of the season out of form, with reports of tensions between him and the coaching staff. \n\nBut 2025 was a statement year. He played strongly across the season and reminded everyone why he's so highly regarded in Canberra. \n\nWith Josh Papalii expected to retire at the end of 2026, Horsburgh will be looked upon to carry the mantle as the Raiders' next forward leader. \n\nHe has the skill set and heart to do it, but his consistency under pressure and discipline will determine whether he takes that next step.\n\nWhy his role is so important\nHe can match any forward pack in the game when he's at his best.\nHis passion lifts the team, but it must be channelled productively.\nA more composed Horsburgh would give Canberra a reliable on field leader through the middle.\n\nKey areas of focus for 2026\nMaintaining discipline under pressure in big moments.\nBecoming more of a leader in the forward rotation as Papalii approaches retirement.\nKeeping his work rate high without emotional lapses.\nTaking his game from strong contributor to cornerstone leader.\n\nIf Horsburgh embraces that role, he could become the emotional and physical heartbeat of the Raiders forward pack.\n\nEthan Sanders\nEthan Sanders joined the Raiders from Parramatta Eels with big expectations. A highly rated young halfback, Sanders is set to replace Jamal Fogarty, who departed for Manly Warringah Sea Eagles. \n\nPartnering Ethan Strange, they'll form one of the youngest and most exciting halves pairings in the competition. But with that comes pressure. Sanders will be defending on the right edge alongside Nicholson and Timoko, the exact area opponents exploited in 2025. His composure and organisation as the new number seven will be vital in tight matches.\n\nWhy his role is so important\nThe Raiders have gone all in on Sanders as their long term halfback.\nHis ability to own the big moments will be crucial, something the Raiders lacked late in the semi final series.\nA confident and composed Sanders can help unlock their already strong forward pack and edge strike.\n\nKey areas of focus for 2026\nTightening his defensive positioning and resilience on the right edge.\nLifting his organisational play, including set ups for field goals and clutch moments.\nSharpening his kicking game under pressure.\nDeveloping strong communication with Nicholson and Timoko to solidify the edge.\nContinuing to grow as a game manager rather than just a young talent.\n\nIf Sanders can stamp his authority as a genuine NRL halfback, the Raiders attack and their ability to close out games will rise to another level.