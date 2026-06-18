They're driving forces behind the Dolphins six-straight wins and potent attacking identity this season, and on Wednesday night, that scintillating form was displayed for all to see, on the biggest stage of them all.

With their state facing a series loss and trailing at half time, Selwyn Cobbo and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow went to work.

Cobbo, once a figure maligned on his way out of the Broncos, was particularly outstanding, running for 199 metres, notching three line breaks, and most notably, scoring three tries.

Never far from troubling the scorers himself, such is his breathtaking record at the level, "Hammer" would contribute a try of his own, a line break, and two line break assists, as the pair wreaked havoc against a Blues side bereft of answers.

Speaking to Zero Tackle in the winning sheds, both men were well pleased with their efforts, and found their tries just rewards for some important carries when hemmed deep in their own end.

"As an outside back, I've got to take them tough carries coming out of yardage and the middle do a lot for us, and just trying to do my role and help the middle out," Cobbo said.

"We've got that connection back at clubland and then it's easier for me and "Hammer" to have that connection here. We've been working on our left side throughout the whole week, and it's been good."

Tabuai-Fidow was effusive in his praise of his winger.

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"It makes you feel good," he said.

"Our edge we worked hard during the week and yeah, all I have to do is pass 'Selly" the ball and he'll score three tries.

"I think our back five, we all can carry hard, and whenever we find our best carry, we get metres and that helps the big boys in the middle too."

At certain stages of Wednesday's resounding victory, Tabuai-Fidow admits he felt adding to his burgeoning resume of tries at the level may not be on the cards, but was pleased when the seas parted and another try was notched.

The 24-year-old's eyes are now fixed firmly on the decider.

"[I'm most excited for] just playing back at our home state in front of our fans and family, I think that's the big one. We're going back home to play for a decider and what a better way to do it in front of our state, our family and friends."