The Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to add a new chapter to their bitter rivalry when they become the first two teams to run out onto the new Sydney Football Stadium in August, 2022.

As first stated by The Daily Telegraph on Monday, the Chooks and the Bunnies will be awarded the honour of re-opening the venue during Round 25 of next season.

Since being demolished at the completion of the 2019 season, works have commenced on the 43,000 seat Moore Park stadium with the total bill set to come in at around the $800 million mark.

While the pair of storied sides will be the first to play there for points in under 12-months time, Phil Rothfield claimed that the task of naming the venue's grandstands was still a point of contention.

Although the veteran scribe claimed that union legend, Sir Nicholas Shehadie, and round ball maestro, Johnny Warren, are likely to earn placards on two of the facades, the remaining pair have yet to be agreed upon.

Given the Roosters will call the venue home on a full-time basis, tri-coloured legend Arthur Beetson's name was raised by Rothfield.

However, even though the Rabbitohs are likely to join their rivals in playing home games at the SCG adjacent precinct, a suitable Souths identity, aside from Clive Churchill, was not tipped by the career journalist.

Should South Sydney decide to end their agreement to play home games at Stadium Australia and return to the ground in Sydney's east, it will be the first time they have done so since departing the SFS at the end of the 2005 season.