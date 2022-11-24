There is some intense competition among the Gold Coast Titans ranks in the fight for a centre spot in 2023, but Aaron Schoupp and Brian Kelly are both relishing the challenge.

Schoupp and Kelly are joined by the likes of Patrick Herbert, Phillip Sami and Jojo Fifita in the race for a starting place on the edge in Round 1.

"Competition is healthy and it creates good team morale," Schoupp told media just days into his first pre-season on the Gold Coast.

"If we're all working hard and fighting for spots the coaches will pick the best two centres for the team.

"It will create good friendships too, all of us competing at training."

Schoupp was released from his contract at Belmore earlier this month after 32 games with the Bulldogs, and he quickly joined the Titans on a three-year deal.

"The biggest thing for me in coming to the Titans was the confidence Justin (Holbrook) and the coaching staff had in me," Schoupp said.

"They just narrowed down what they want me to do and they're backing me and what I bring to the table. Having that in the back of my mind, everyone plays better when they know they're being backed.

A few days in the sunshine state is all it has taken for Schoupp to form a bond with Brian Kelly, as the two aim to push each other throughout pre-season.

"Me and Schouppy we're all good, we good mates," Kelly told the media.

"We were wrestling partners for the first few days when he came, so yeah he's a good bloke.

"We've got to fight for the positions, There is more competition and that's better for the team and the club overall.

"There's Jojo (Fifita), Phil (Sami) has played a few games there as well... so it's a good battle and it's better for the whole depth of the club."