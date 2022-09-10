The Canberra Raiders have confirmed that outgoing big man Adam Elliott may have played his last game in lime green after suffering an unusual injury in the Raiders’ Elimination final win over the Melbourne Storm.

The 27-year-old, who will join the Newcastle Knights next season, admitted that he “felt a crack” in his pubic bone following a tackle towards the end of the first half – but it had nothing to do with the hit itself.

“It had nothing to do with the shot, something is going on around my pubic bone,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph.

“I felt a crack.

“I went in to see if I could get it needled but I would have been no good if I’d come back out. I would’ve been a liability.”

While good news for the team, the victory means Elliott is unlikely to play in next weekend’s semi-final against the Parramatta Eels, but he’s determined to do what he can to play.

“We’re fortunate we have middles who can play big minutes. I’m sh*tting myself (about the Eels game). I just want to try and enjoy this – I’m so proud of the boys – but I’m really worried.

“All the staff here are great. We’ll be doing everything we can to try and get me ready to go.”

Elliott has played 23 games during his one-season stay in the nation’s capital, following his move from the Bulldogs.

It’s believed he was nearing a contract extension with Ricky Stuart’s team when the Knights came calling, but the allure of being able to play for the same club as his partner Millie Boyle proved a decisive factor.