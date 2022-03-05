Titans star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will place representing Australia as a priority over Samoa should a call need to be made ahead of this year's World Cup in England.

Fa'asuamaleaui has made just the sole appearance for Toa Samoa as a 19-year-old in 2019, but will be able to share his international eligibility as an Australia-born product.

The Titans' newly-appointed captain is sure to be in consideration for Mal Meninga's planning ahead of the World Cup at the end of 2022, with his form since arriving on the Gold Coast placing Fa'asuamaleaui in good stead for a potential Kangaroos call-up.

Fa'asuamaleaui was named on the interchange for the U23 Australian side in the same year he made his international debut with Samoa and NRL debut with the Melbourne Storm, and could also represent World Cup hosting nation England given his father's links to the UK.

Now likely to be in need of making a call on the next chapter of his international career, Fa'asuamaleaui told AAP that while he holds great pride in representing Samoa, a lifelong dream to play for the Kangaroos will remain a priority.

"I'd love to play for Australia if I have the chance and if I'm good enough to make it," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"I'm born and raised here and I love my heritage and Samoa.

"I'd love to be playing good enough to be in a position where I have to make that decision.

"I actually used to sit there with my dad and my brother and write up a potential Samoan team. I've always done that since I was young.

"But the Australian team is obviously the best of the best, that's nothing against Samoa because Samoa means so much to me.

"But I grew up watching Darren Lockyer and Greg Inglis and they all played for Australia and when I retire I want to say I have played for Australia too.

"I can actually play for England too, my pop's English and my nan's Danish too." Samoa will be hoping to mirror the recent rise of fellow Pacific Islander nation Tonga, who have seen several NRL stars plead their loyalty to their cause and produce stunning results on the international stage. Payne Haas, Josh Papalii, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Josh Schuster, Bunty Afoa, Isaiah Papali'i, Junior Paulo, Stephen Crichton and Brian To'o are among the rich Samoan links currently plying their trade in the NRL. Samoa will open their 2021 World Cup account against England on October 15 at St James' Park in Newcastle before group stage matches with Greece and France.