As he prepares to return to the NRL, axed Penrith Panthers outside back and Samoa international Taylan May has dropped a snippet of his latest song track on his social media page.

Becoming the latest former or current NRL player to release a song, May has followed in the footsteps of former Sydney Roosters teammates - Joseph Manu, Joseph Suaalii, Sitili Tupouniu and Siua Wong - as well as retired North Queensland forward Jamayne Taunoa-Brown.

"He's coming out with a doozy track too," Sydney Roosters hooker Brandon Smith said on The Bye Round podcast.

"The song sounds f****** awesome."

Released on his TikTok page, the song comes after ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys confirmed this week that "he's free to play" and make his long-awaited return after all domestic violence charges against him were withdrawn.

Since the charges were dropped on Monday at a court hearing, reports have suggested that the Wests Tigers are among several NRL teams considering a bid for his services.

For the first time since he has been available to play again, Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau has endorsed a possible move, stating that he would "definitely" be open to seeing his former Penrith teammate join the club alongside older brother Terrell May.

"Definitely," Koroisau said when asked if he was open to seeing Taylan May return to the field and sign with the Tigers.

"He's an incredible player. He's (had it) pretty hard off the field at the time but it sort of is what it is at the moment and the club will execute that if needed.

"It's hard to come by these kind of guys.

"He works out in the backfield and you need that from your wingers these days and he's that quick - some of that speed you can't teach.

"I'm sure there's a few clubs going for him so we'll see what happens."