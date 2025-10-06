Melbourne Storm forward Trent Loiero will start the 2026 NRL season on the sidelines unless he can lodge a successful challenge at the NRL judiciary.

The lock forward was sin binned for a high shot on Brisbane edge forward Brendan Piakura during the closing minutes of Sunday night's grand final, and the NRL's match review committee have now slapped him with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge.

It being a second offence on his record means he will be facing a two-match ban with an early guilty plea, or three matches if he is found guilty.

With no chance Loiero will have any matches reduced for representative duties either at the end of this season or before 2026, he will be unable to return until Round 3 (or Round 4 if he fights and loses) of next year.

The Storm lock is the only player facing a suspension from the grand final, while three others were fined.

In baffling scenes, one of them is not Harry Grant. Referee Grant Atkins and bunker official Ashley Klein stopped the game, going back three plays to penalise the Melbourne and Australian dummy half for a trip.

The decision raised eyebrows at the time given the NRL have made it clear they would only go back multiple to plays to penalise serious acts of foul play.

The non-charge will leave Klein in particular with a case to answer for his decision.

Elsewhere, Reece Walsh, who likely would have been sin binned if it was the regular season for an early high shot on Xavier Coates, has received a Grade 1 charge and will be free to play in the Ashes if he accepts an early guilty plea and a $3000 fine. He would risk a two-match ban by heading to the judiciary.

Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes was also charged with a careless high tackle on Brendan Piakura for a shot before halftime, but the Grade 1 offence will bring with it a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses given it's a first offence on his record.

Piakura himself was the other player charged for a late shot that also could have been - but wasn't - sin binned during the closing stages. The second offence on his record will see an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.

The only other incident out of the game worth mentioning was a high shot from Ezra Mam late in the piece. The MRC have not laid a charge against the Brisbane five-eighth.

All four players charged have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.