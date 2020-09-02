Former Newcastle Knights halfback Jarrod Mullen has his eyes set on an NRL return after a four-year ban.

Mullen, who hasn’t played in the NRL since 2017 after having his contract torn up due to him testing positive to an anabolic steroid, is keen to make a return to the game.

The ban is yet to expire in January in 2021, leaving the door open for a possible NRL return, if he completes his community service.

It comes after Cronulla Sharks Bronson Xerri’s gave a positive sample to a steroid.

When asked if Xerri could make a potential comeback, The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Kent said that he could look at the current Mullen situation.

“He can come back, he’ll be 25 by the time he comes back,” Kent said on Fox League’s NRL360.

“I think he’s looking at four years. But 25 is not too old to come back.

“We saw Sandor Earl come back after four years and just today (Phil) ‘Buzz’ Rothfield is writing in tomorrow’s paper that Jarrod Mullen is going to apply to the NRL for reinstatement.

“His term is up in January and he’ll be able to play from January onwards as long as he does his 300 hours of community service.

“It can happen for Bronson Xerri but it’s long odds to get off this charge.”