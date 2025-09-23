The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to open talks and are keen to retain young uncontracted playmaker Ashton Ward heading into the 2026 NRL season.

Not one of the nine players farewellled by the Rabbitohs at their end-of-season presentation night, Ward is currently without a contract for next year, but that could soon change.

Sources have revealed to Zero Tackle that the Rabbitohs are keen to retain Ward, and the former St George Illawarra Dragons junior is also interested in remaining in the cardinal and myrtle.

It is understood that the two parties will soon open talks over a new deal, but it remains to be seen whether this will be a Top 30, development, NSW Cup, or train and trial contract.

The club's NSW Cup Player of the Year, the Gerringong Lions junior, made his NRL debut in Round 21 against the Cronulla Sharks and showed glimpses of his potential in his six first-grade matches, which saw him overtake Lewis Dodd in the pecking order.

Likely to still be used as a back-up option as he continues to develop, he made 317 running metres, one try assist, one line-break assist and scored 22 points during these outings.

Earlier this year, he even caught the attention of Queensland coach Billy Slater, who stated that "without a doubt" Ward could be the long-term solution to the Rabbitohs' halfback troubles ever since the departure of Adam Reynolds.

"I was actually sitting next to Andrew Johns calling the game, and you could tell how excited Joey was getting when he was doing these things," Slater said on The Billy Slater podcast in August.

"Nothing was happening outside it, but he was actually creating some opportunities through the straightness and directness of his play.

"He's only a really small guy. He's got plenty of development left in him."