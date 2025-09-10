As the Wests Tigers' hunt for a new NRLW head coach continues to ramp up, a multi-time league winner from England has formally applied for the vacant head coaching job.\r\n\r\nAccording to sources speaking on the condition of anonymity, Zero Tackle can reveal that Derek Hardman, the head coach of the St Helens RLFC Super League women's team, has formally applied for the vacant 2026 Wests Tigers NRLW head coaching job.\r\n\r\nAn assistant coach of England's national team, Hardman is a multi-league winner with St Helens and won the historic treble - League, Challenge Cup and League Leaders Shield - in 2021.\r\n\r\nA proven winner who is passionate about the women's game, Hardman's credentials are exceptional, and he appears poised to turn the Tigers' fortunes around and help move them off the bottom of the ladder.\r\n\r\nZero Tackle understands that the Tigers believe he is a strong candidate to replace Kimmorley, and he could be capably assisted by the Wests Tigers' staff, which includes Charmain Steventon, Mitchell Sargent, Shane Richardson and Shannon Gallant.\r\n\r\nThis comes as Richardson confirmed that NRLW assistant coach Greg Inglis has been ruled out as a potential candidate.