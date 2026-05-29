Blayke Brailey's smile said it all.

Soaking wet, still buzzing with adrenaline and standing in the victorious NSW sheds on Wednesday night, the Sharks co-captain looked like a player living out a dream he had spent years chasing.

The 27-year-old made his long-awaited State of Origin debut in the Blues' series-opening win, entering the match 10 minutes into the second half as coach Laurie Daley rolled out his two-hooker plan.

And despite the rain, the chaos and the pressure of Origin football, Brailey delivered exactly what was asked of him: stability, energy and trust.

“I feel amazing. The adrenaline is slowly starting to wear off, but still on such a high,” Brailey told Zero Tackle post-match.

“It is still a very pinch-me moment.”

For those who have watched Brailey's journey closely, the call-up felt well deserved.

The reliable dummy-half has quietly become one of the NRL's most dependable players since debuting for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in 2019, recently completing a remarkable 139-game streak before entering Origin camp.

But while some questioned whether he would eventually get his chance, Brailey said those around him never stopped believing.

“I think there have been a lot of people on the journey with me, where I have been so close,” he said.

“They have kept my head straight and kept me level-headed because they believed that I could be here.”

One of the people driving this call-up was Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

“I think since Craig Fitzgibbon has come, he has turned our club around and my game around. I definitely wouldn't be here without him,” Brailey said.

Since Fitzgibbon arrived at the Sharks in 2022, the club's standards and consistency have steadily risen, and Brailey believes his own game has grown alongside it.

Having already spent several seasons in first grade before Fitzgibbon's arrival, Brailey has experienced the shift firsthand, with the Sharks transforming into one of the NRL's most reliable finals contenders under the former Roosters assistant.

Fitzgibbon's system has long been praised for demanding high defensive standards, professionalism and consistency, traits that have become synonymous with Brailey's game over the past few seasons. His durability, work ethic and calmness under pressure ultimately helped elevate him from a dependable club hooker to a State of Origin player.

When that Origin call finally came a fortnight ago, Brailey said his mindset was simple: repay the faith shown in him.

“I was extremely proud of myself,” he said on getting the call-up a couple of weeks ago.

“I was saying this the past week to Laurie and the team. I am the type of person that if you show faith in me and trust in me, I will give you everything.”

“I am so glad that phone call came, and once my number was called to come onto the field, I was willing to do whatever it takes for the team, for Loz and the trust they put in me. Hopefully, I did them proud.”

There had been uncertainty during the week over whether Brailey would take the field, particularly if injuries struck elsewhere, but it now appears Daley's dual-hooker strategy was always part of the plan.

“Yeah, I think it was,” Brailey said on whether the two-pronged hooker approach was always going to go ahead," he said.

“I think if a half went down, I obviously wouldn't have come on, but Laurie came up to me earlier and said you will probably get ofen pretty early in the second half.

“I was ready, and I had prepared the whole week to do that role, when my name got called to come on, I just wanted to change the game, bring some energy and try to spark a comeback. Hopefully I did my job, and the coaching staff were happy with their decision.”

Brailey also praised NSW halfback Nathan Cleary for the calmness he brought to the side in the biggest moments of the match.

“He is obviously the best halfback in the world and will go down as one of the best players that has played the game,” Brailey said.

“When he was out there, he seemed so calm, and his communication was so clear; whatever he said, I was willing to do.”

“I was glad he could come up with those clutch moments that he does so often.”

After finally ticking off his Origin debut, there will be little time for celebration for Brailey, who is expected to back up for Cronulla in Friday night's clash against the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, with a win set to push the Sharks into the top eight.