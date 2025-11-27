Farewelled by the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2025 season, versatile forward Reuben Porter is ready for the next step in his career as he chases an NRL lifeline.

Joining the Tigers on a train-and-trial contract in 2024, Porter would end up making eight appearances during that season, but didn't manage to achieve the same success this year as he was pushed out of the line-up after the club brought in a plethora of new signings.

While he didn't feature in a single match in 2025, he remained a regular in the club's NSW Cup side and was used in a variety of different positions, including in the front-row, at lock and in the back-row.

Currently uncontracted and without a team, the 28-year-old is eager for the next step in his playing career but admitted that he would love to be handed a lifeline from an NRL club as he looks to rack up more appearances in the competition.

Coming off the "best four weeks of his life" with the Cook Islands which saw them qualify for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, Porter has plenty of experience in the 13-man code having played nearly a decade in reserve-grade.

"I've talked to my agent and we'll see what's planned if it's overseas or over here," Porter told Zero Tackle.

"I'm looking forward to having a bit of a rest and then will sort my future out after that. I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to be in the NRL again.

"That's obviously where I want to be and where I want to play and if the opportunity comes up, I'll definitely take it."