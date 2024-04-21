Albert Vete, a former NRL prop for the New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm, has been released by Super League club, the Castleford Tigers.

The club confirmed days ago that Vete had been released by mutual consent after ten appearances for them since joining in 2023.

Primarily featuring in the front row, Vete spent six seasons in the NRL with the New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm, in which he notched up 54 first-grade appearances.

A Junior Kiwis representative, he originally came through the Warriors junior ranks, where he featured in the Under-20s 2013 Grand Final before making his debut in the 2015 NRL season.

After last playing in the NRL in 2020, he has gone on to play overseas with the Hull Kingston Rovers, Featherstone Rovers, Doncaster RLFC, and most recently, the Castleford Tigers.

"Albert is a great person and a likeable person in the playing group," Danny Wilson, the club's Head of Rugby and Development, said.

"Unfortunately he has struggled with injury and the time has come for him to focus on the next chapter of his life.

"We would like to wish him and his family all the best for their future endeavours."