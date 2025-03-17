A former NRL forward for the Gold Coast Titans, Ben Nakubuwai is on the lookout for a new team and could soon potentially find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Most recently, with the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, the club has confirmed that he has extied the club and returned back to Australia, effective immediately.

Last playing in the NRL in 2017, the front-rower spent one season with the Gold Coast Titans in which he featured in two matches and scored one try before departing for opportunities overseas.

During his tenure overseas, he played for the Salford Red Devils (2018-19) and Leigh Leopards (2022-25), whilst also spending one season on loan with the Featherstone Rovers.

Only 28, Nakubuwai is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed.

“We thank Ben for his services and wish him well in the future. He played a big part in our promotion from the Championship and in the Challenge Cup victory in 2023," Leopards Head of Rugby Chris Chester said.

“As a member of the cup-winning team his name will forever be remembered in Leigh's folklore.”

