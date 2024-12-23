Eddie Paea, a former halfback for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, has landed a head coaching job, which will see him link up with another former NRL player as they have been appointed co-coaches.

An assistant coach of the Rabbitohs Harold Matthews Cup team, Paea has taken one step closer to potentially becoming a future NRL head coach.

It has been announced that Paea will work as one of the two head coaches for the Mascot Jets A-grade side in the South Sydney Juniors Rugby League (SSJRL) competition for 2025.

The other head coach is Noah Sete, who played two matches for the Rabbitohs in 2002.

Before going down the coaching route, the halfback played eight matches for the Rabbitohs between 2006-2008 and registered seven appearances for the Tongan national team - debuting in the 2008 Rugby League World Cup.

The cousin of former NRL players Lelea Paea, Lopini Paea and Mickey Paea, Eddie spent the majority of his time in the NSW Cup whilst contracted and made 42 showings, scored 15 tries and kicked 79 goals for the North Sydney Bears - the Rabbitohs feeder team at the time.

