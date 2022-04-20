Former Cronulla back Nathan Stapleton was rushed to hospital earlier this month after sustaining a fractured neck whilst playing the 15-man game.

According to a report from Fox Sports, Stapleton, 32, had been representing the Boorowa Goldies Rugby Club and after being caught at the bottom of a ruck, was sent directly to West Wyalong District Hospital.

While the Country New South Wales native's injury came on April 9 during a contest against West Wyalong, Boorowa released the following statement on Stapleton's health via their Facebook page on April 19:

To all members of the Boorowa Rugby community,

During our game last Saturday at West Wyalong, Goldies Men's player Nathan Stapleton suffered a significant injury during the second half which led to the match being abandoned. Unfortunately during contact, Nathan fractured his neck and injured his spinal cord, requiring significant medical assistance. Through an incredible effort from members of each club, Nathan was given first aid until paramedics could arrive.

Nathan has begun his recovery at hospital in Sydney, and whilst he shows improvement each day the extent of his injuries and long term impact remain unclear. All of our thoughts and prayers are with Nathan, his wife Kate and their family at this time.