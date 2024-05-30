Former Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan remarked that Jospeph Suaalii's inclusion in the New South Wales team is a strategic move to lure him back to rugby league.

McLennan orchestrated a bold maneuver by enticing Sydney Roosters star Suaalii to transition to the 15-a-side rugby code starting next season, securing a $4.5 million contract in the process.

As Suaalii gears up for his Origin debut, McLennan sees NSW coach Michael Maguire's choice as a pivotal moment that could potentially entice him to return to the NRL.

“I'm not at all surprised (NSW would pick him),” McLennan said to The Daily Telegraph.

“He's such a world class talent and the NRL are taking the moral high ground by picking the best players for the NSW team.

“By not being punitive, they are putting themselves in a great position to get him back.

There were talks about prohibiting Suaalii from participating in the Origin Arena, while Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans remarked that his inclusion demonstrated Maguire's strong determination to succeed this year.

“They are picking who they believe is the best squad,” Cherry-Evans said.

“It probably shows how eager they are to win this series. They are ready to pick anyone.”

Nick Politis, the chairman of the Roosters, believes Suaalii will eventually return to the Roosters, while Queensland legend Billy Moore suggests that he will want to replay the moment he runs out in front of 80,000 spectators in the Origin Arena.

“It's a smart move by NSW to pick him because once he gets a taste of Origin, I think it will bring him back,” Billy Moore said.

“If he was available for Queensland, he probably doesn't make our team, but the Blues clearly think he can do the job.

“It's a shame to lose Joseph to rugby but Roger Tuivasa-Sheck found the game boring and so will Suaalii.

“I can understand why he is taking the money but eventually he will come back.”

Joseph Suaalii is set to make his State of Origin debut for New South Wales on June 5 at Accor Stadium.