A former forward with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders, Clay Priest has agreed to return to the same local football team for the upcoming 2025 season.

Entering his sixth season with the club - and third as their coach - Priest has agreed to return to the Mudgee Dragons after they achieved premiership success this season in the Peter McDonald Premiership competition.

Last playing in the NRL in 2018, the 35-year-old forward made 31 appearances for the Canberra Raiders between 2016-17 before finishing up his career with the Canterbury Bulldogs the following season.

His first-grade debut came quite late in his career, as he wouldn't run onto the field until the age of 27 after several seasons of consistent performance for The Mounties in the NSW Cup campaign.

The Mudgee Dragons have also announced the re-signings of David West, Ethan Pegus, Billy Carberry, Tom Lawson, Will Stockton and Luke Moody for next season in the Peter McDonald Premiership competition.