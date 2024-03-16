A former South Sydney Rabbitohs winger has decided to make a code-switch to rugby union after spending two years plying his trade overseas in England.

Sitiveni Moceidreke, the older brother of Knights winger Laitia Moceidreke, appeared in one NRL game for the Rabbitohs in 2017 and scored a try.

Recently completing a two-year stint with the London Broncos, Moceidreke last played in the NRL seven years ago. He has now joined the rugby union club Western Sydney Two Blues, who compete in the Shute Shield competition.

The Fijian international began his rugby league junior career with the St George Illawarra Dragons before signing with the North Sydney Bears and becoming a mainstay of the team.

He played in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and has also played for the Mount Pritchard Mounties (NSW Cup), Sunshine Coast Falcons (QLD Cup), Melbourne Storm (NRL Nines competition), and the Dragons (NSW Cup).

His younger brother Laitia was recently awarded a development contract with the Knights - signing from the North Queensland Cowboys.

“Laitia has been outstanding this off season," the club's director of football, Peter Parr said.

“His elevation to a development list contract is just rewards for his efforts and it provides valuable depth to the wing position in our playing roster.”