Emmanuel Di Bartolo, a former junior for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, has officially signed with a new team, which will see him depart Australia and link up with an overseas club.

Di Bartolo has agreed to join Racing Club Saint-Gaudens XIII, who compete in the Super XIII competition, otherwise known as the Elite One Championship and will link up with the side in September.

Able to play in the halves or at fullback, he played in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup last season and even managed to play a single match during the 2024 NRL Pre-Season campaign and has spent time training with the first-grade squad in the past.

An Italian international, the youngster also spent time with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2021 and Balmain Tigers in 2022 before shortly making his return to the Rabbitohs.