The Betfred English Super League has reached its regular-season conclusion, and though the Man of Steel award is still to be handed out, the experts have had their say and named this year’s Super League Dream Team.

And there’s a clear NRL influence on the makeup of the side, with over half the players named in the 13 originally plying their trade in the Australian competition.

Jai Field is currently considered the lead candidate for the competition’s highest honour, but he was named at fullback in the team of the year after scoring 24 tries in 28 appearances for second-placed Wigan.

He’s joined by former Eels back-rower and Wigan teammate Bevan French, who has crossed for 29 tries in just 22 games this year, taking his personal total to 53 tries in 55 Super League games at the Warriors. But despite tearing up the competition since his arrival, it's believed French is expected to return to the NRL next year with Newcastle.

Brodie Croft has also been selected after a stunning year for Salford, bringing them back to the finals behind 25 try assists for the year, and the former Storm and Broncos player has been joined by Red Devils teammate Timoteo Lafai.

2022 has been Lafai’s first taste of first-grade football since he left the NRL in 2020 after playing 170 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Other NRL veterans have made the side along Lafai, with another Salford player in Ken Sio also being selected for the team during his second Super League stint. The former Newcastle Knight scored 26 tries in as many appearances this year, with the highlight a four-try haul against Toulouse Olympique.

Former Sydney Roosters star and Hull FC centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall also made the side, alongside 2022 Lance Todd Trophy winner Chris McQueen – who won the honour as best on ground during Huddersfield's 2022 Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan.

The 2022 Man of Steel Award will be handed out at the ceremony at Headingly Stadium, Leeds, on Monday September 19.

2022 Super League Dream Team