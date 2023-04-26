While Peter V'landys (ARLC Chairman) and Andrew Abdo (NRL CEO) reportedly try and finalise a bid to host the NRL 2024 season opener in Las Vegas, there has been widespread debate on how the prospective fixture will work and what the lead-up to the game should look like.

Speaking on SEN, ex-NRL player Jimmy Smith has revealed his ideal proposal, one that involves strengthening the code's ties with boxing and the UFC.

Smith suggested that the showpiece event should centre around Australian athletes from each combat sport, allowing for a higher number of Australian tourists to have their interest piqued.

"Now they're talking about, ‘Why don't we do some boxing over there, what about Tim Tszyu there, what about the UFC, why don't we get Alex Volkanovski, Rob Whittaker and Tai Tuivasa, why don't we get them over there'," Smith said on SEN 1170 Afternoons.

"What else could we take over there, what else is purely Australian that's just going to drag Australians over there, you (would) get a huge support from American tourism."

"It would be absolutely huge, the broadcaster would fall over themselves to get involved in this, time zones? Well, we can work that out, suboptimal but we can work that out."

"Brilliant stadium, 65 thousand seats for the doubleheader, count me in, absolutely brilliant idea."

Smith would go on to propose what four NRL teams should take part in the double-header for the supposed season opener in Las Vegas.

"Manly, the Roosters, the Storm and surely the Rabbitohs," Smith added.